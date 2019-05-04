Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms today with a few on the strong to severe side Video

We are seeing plenty of patchy fog this morning so make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads! There is a 70% rain chance today with scattered showers and storms likely. We are continuing to monitor the risk for severe weather today. Parts of the Tri-Cities area are under a marginal, or level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather today. A few strong to severe storms will be possible with locally heavy downpours, damaging winds and large hail being the main threats. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 4 PM this afternoon and extends until 4 AM tomorrow morning for parts of Eastern Kentucky and portions of West Virginia. Flash flooding comes on suddenly and can be very dangerous. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways! Today's high is 76 degrees.

Tonight we will hold onto an 80% chance for showers and storms with lows in the upper 50s.

There is still a 50% rain chance tomorrow but we will most likely see just rain showers. Expect cloudy skies for your Sunday with a high of 73 degrees.

We dry out and warm back up for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s!

Another unsettled pattern returns for the middle to end of the workweek.

