Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and a storm overnight. Low: 66.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 87.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. Low: 64.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87.

Have a great Thursday!