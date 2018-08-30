Weather

Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms Thursday

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 10:01 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 10:01 PM EDT

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

 

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and a storm overnight.  Low:  66.

 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  High:  87.

 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms.  Low:  64.

 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  High  87.

 

Have a great Thursday!

 

 

 

 

