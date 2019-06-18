Weather

Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms continue tonight and tomorrow

Tuesday, June 18th 2019 Night

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 07:15 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 07:15 PM EDT

Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms continue tonight and tomorrow

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

 

Cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  Patchy fog will develop overnight.  The low will be near 66 degrees.

 

Wednesday will mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be near 82 degrees.

 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The low will be near 66 degrees.

 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be near 80 degrees.

 

Have a great night!

 

 

 

Mark Reynolds
Chief Meteorologist
News Channel 11-ABC Tri-Cities
338 E. Main Street
Johnson City, TN 37601
423-434-4540 Office
423-430-3330 Cell
1517959082164_Email.jpg
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos