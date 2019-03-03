Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain today, transitioning to a wintry mix late this evening Video

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good Morning!

Temperature readings this morning are chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s. We are already seeing scattered showers in parts of the area and there is a 90% rain chance in the forecast today. Rain will continue throughout the day and could be locally heavy at times. However, there is also the opportunity for some dry slots, especially since convection is likely to develop to our South, which can "eat away" at our moisture. Today's high is 51 degrees. Half an inch to an inch of rainfall, with locally higher amounts, will be possible today, giving us the chance for localized flooding due to the already saturated ground.

Later this evening and especially tonight, rain will transition to a wintry mix with snow showers as temperature readings tumble. Tonight's low is 32 degrees with a 60% chance for a wintry mix.

There is a 40% chance for scattered snow showers and snow flurries early tomorrow with a high of 41 degrees. Snowfall totals through tomorrow are looking pretty light, with 1-2" possible over the higher elevations in Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia, as well as along the Tennessee mountains. The Tri-Cities area will likely see a trace to half an inch of snow. Cloud cover diminishes late tomorrow afternoon, potentially leaving us with a few breaks of sunshine.

Cold temperatures will remain in the forecast through Wednesday with highs struggling to hit that 40 degree mark and lows in the teens and low twenties.

The end of the week is looking rather unsettled with the chance for another wintry mix, as well as more rain. Stay with us as we fine-tune this forecast!

