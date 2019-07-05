Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain chance will increase through Saturday afternoon

Friday, July 5, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be a warm and muggy night with a low near 68 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies on Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm and muggy with an afternoon high near 86 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be muggy with a high near 85 degrees.

Have a great weekend!