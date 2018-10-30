Storm Team 11 Forecast: Partly cloudy tonight. - Sun and clouds with mild air tomorrow Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Partly cloudy and cool tonight with a low near 43 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 72 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a slight chance of rain late. Low 53.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms late. The high will be 67 degrees.

Have a great night!