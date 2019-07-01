Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot and humid with an increase in showers and thunderstorms

Monday, July 1, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast for Monday evening is calling for partly cloudy skies with just a slight chance of an early evening shower or thunderstorm. The low will be 67 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of afternoon and early evening scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 20% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. The low will be 67 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

The July 4th Holiday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 85 degrees.

Have a great night!