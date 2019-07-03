Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot and humid for the 4th with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 –

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds for your July 4th Holiday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be hot and humid with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for for Thursday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 87 degrees.

Have a great night!