The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Frost Advisory Overnight

Fair skies are forecast for the area overnight with a low near 37 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a low near 43 degrees.

Look for an increase in clouds on Wednesday with a high near 70 degrees.

Mark Reynolds