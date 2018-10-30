Weather

Storm Team 11 Forecast: Frost Advisory overnight

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 10:35 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 10:35 PM EDT

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

 

Frost Advisory Overnight

 

Fair skies are forecast for the area overnight with a low near 37 degrees.

 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees.

 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a low near 43 degrees.

 

Look for an increase in clouds on Wednesday with a high near 70 degrees.

 

