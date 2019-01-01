Storm Team 11 Forecast: Few Early Showers With Mild Temperature Readings Again Today Video

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good Morning and Happy New Year!

We saw some showers and a few thunderstorms last night, but the majority of the wet weather has left our area this morning. We are holding onto just a few showers as you wake up and start 2019. Today's rain chance is at 30% with drier conditions in store this afternoon. Expect to see mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks of sun possible late. High temperatures will continue to be above average, but not quite as warm as yesterday's record-breaking high of 75 degrees! Today's high is 60 degrees.

Tonight cloud cover lingers with an overnight low of 38 degrees.

There is a 20% chance for showers late tomorrow afternoon with cloudy skies and a high of 53 degrees. Rain looks more likely tomorrow night, with a few downpours in spots.

Model runs have continued to indicate a warmer trend for the middle to end of the week, which means less of a chance for a wintry mix to develop and more of a chance for rain. Thursday there is a 50% chance for showers and a 70% rain chance Friday. Friday we could see some downpours, so we will once again track the risk for flooding. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 50s.

A very brief, isolated wintry mix could be possible late Friday into early Saturday morning over the higher terrain before we see plenty of sunshine for the weekend.

Have a great day!

Victoria Cavaliere

Meteorologist

News Channel 11

Office: 423-434-4540

Email: vcavaliere@wjhl.com

https://twitter.com/VictoriaWJHL

https://www.facebook.com/Victoria-Cavaliere-WJHL-470798986625402/