Storm Team 11 Forecast: Fair tonight with another mild day tomorrow!

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good Evening!

It was a beautiful day across the Tri-Cities and tonight we will see fair skies with an overnight low of 49 degrees.

Tomorrow is going to be warm again with highs in the low 80s with partly sunny skies. There is a 20% chance for a stray mountain shower during the afternoon hours tomorrow.

Wednesday will be warm again with a high of 84 degrees but we will increase our rain chance to 30%. Scattered showers and storms will be around late with partly cloudy skies.

There is a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday with a high of 80 degrees. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side.

Friday is trending wet with a 70% rain chance and a high of 77 degrees.

Have a great night!

