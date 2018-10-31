Storm Team 11 Forecast: Fair and cool tonight - Sunny and Warm Wednesday Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Partly cloudy and cool overnight with a low near 43 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 72 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a slight chance of rain late. Low 53.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms late. The high will be 67 degrees.

Have a great Wednesday!