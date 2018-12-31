Storm Team 11 Forecast: Exceptionally Warm Today With Rain Likely Tonight Video

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good Morning!

Temperature readings this morning are mild in the 40s to even low 50s! We are seeing a few thunderstorms near the Virginia/Kentucky border and there is a slight chance for a few isolated storms today. Rain is likely this morning with a pretty decent dry slot around for the middle part of the day. Today's high is 68 degrees with a 50% rain chance. A Wind Advisory will also go into effect later this morning for parts of Eastern Kentucky as well as the Tennessee mountains where winds could gust 40-45 mph.

Tonight, just in time for the ball drop, our rain chance increases to 70%. You could see some locally heavy downpours tonight so make sure to drive carefully. Tonight's low is 50 degrees.

A few scattered showers could still be around tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 58 degrees.

We stay pretty dry during the day on Wednesday with just a 20% chance for a few showers. Rain is more likely Wednesday night into Thursday.

Models are still having difficulty with the end of the week forecast. Moisture will be available but the exact precipitation type is still hard to pin down, especially given predicted temperature readings in the mid 40s as highs and mid 30s as lows. Newer model runs are going with more of a rain event on Thursday, which is what our forecast currently shows. A wintry mix could be possible for the higher elevations late Friday into Saturday morning. Generally accumulation looks light.

Stay with us as we continue to fine-tune the forecast!

Happy New Year!

Victoria Cavaliere

Meteorologist

News Channel 11

Office: 423-434-4540

Email: vcavaliere@wjhl.com

https://twitter.com/VictoriaWJHL

https://www.facebook.com/Victoria-Cavaliere-WJHL-470798986625402/