Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Mild Temperatures & Showers Today
Wednesday, January 2nd 2019 Morning
Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Good Morning!
Temperature readings this morning are on the cool side in the 30s and 40s. We are also seeing plenty of patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast today with a 40% chance for scattered showers. It initially looked like rain would hold off until this evening, but current radar imagery and newer model runs show showers pushing in this afternoon, potentially as early as after lunchtime. Today's high is 54 degrees.
Tonight rain becomes more widespread with an 80% rain chance and the chance for a few locally heavy downpours. The flooding risk for today looks low but nonetheless some localized flooding is possible, especially in areas with already saturated soils. Tonight's low is 44 degrees.
We hold onto a 40% chance for scattered morning showers before drier conditions return for a good chunk of Thursday. Cloudy skies will continue with highs in the low to mid 50s.
There is still a rain chance for Friday, but it looks like downsloping winds will delay the onset of rain in the Tri-Cities. Friday afternoon and night is when rain is looking more likely. There is a 50% rain chance Friday during the day with highs in the mid 50s.
Friday night into Saturday morning temperature readings will be in the mid to upper 30s, but a few spots over the higher elevations could get close to the freezing mark. While rain looks more likely for the entire area at this point, there is still the chance for a little bit of a wintry mix over the mountains. Any snow accumulation should be minimal.
After a few showers Saturday morning, sunshine returns for the afternoon and lingers through Monday.
Have a great day!
Victoria Cavaliere
Meteorologist
News Channel 11
Office: 423-434-4540
Email: vcavaliere@wjhl.com
https://twitter.com/VictoriaWJHL
https://www.facebook.com/Victoria-Cavaliere-WJHL-470798986625402/
More Stories
-
- Sullivan County deputies capture armed robbery suspects after camper fire
- Deputies in Southwest Virginia search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect
- Ballad Health: Tri-Cities first baby of 2019 not revealed to protect patient privacy
- More medications for high blood pressure recalled for cancer-causing chemical
- Capitol Hill leaders to attend White House briefing on border
- Legislation co-authored by Sen. Tim Kaine geared to combat Alzheimer's signed into law
- Woman catches and releases massive fish out of a Tennessee lake
- Washington County, VA deputies asking for public's help in finding missing man
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Mild Temperatures & Showers Today
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Deputies in Southwest Virginia search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect
Cody Ryan Drain is wanted on several charges including motor vehicle theft, drug charges, and eluding and escape. Deputies said a car he was believed to be driving was found in the Rural Retreat area on December 31, 2018.Read More »
-
-
Danville, Virginia is also considering plans for a casino
Plans were announced for the proposed Bristol resort and casino on the former mall property in September.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman catches and releases massive fish out of a Tennessee lake
A woman who caught an 88-pound catfish out of Kentucky Lake now has massive bragging rights.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Dry most of Wednesday, Showers move in by evening
It will be dry most of Wednesday, but some showers will move in by evening.Read More »