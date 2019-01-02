Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Mild Temperatures & Showers Today Video

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good Morning!

Temperature readings this morning are on the cool side in the 30s and 40s. We are also seeing plenty of patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast today with a 40% chance for scattered showers. It initially looked like rain would hold off until this evening, but current radar imagery and newer model runs show showers pushing in this afternoon, potentially as early as after lunchtime. Today's high is 54 degrees.

Tonight rain becomes more widespread with an 80% rain chance and the chance for a few locally heavy downpours. The flooding risk for today looks low but nonetheless some localized flooding is possible, especially in areas with already saturated soils. Tonight's low is 44 degrees.

We hold onto a 40% chance for scattered morning showers before drier conditions return for a good chunk of Thursday. Cloudy skies will continue with highs in the low to mid 50s.

There is still a rain chance for Friday, but it looks like downsloping winds will delay the onset of rain in the Tri-Cities. Friday afternoon and night is when rain is looking more likely. There is a 50% rain chance Friday during the day with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday night into Saturday morning temperature readings will be in the mid to upper 30s, but a few spots over the higher elevations could get close to the freezing mark. While rain looks more likely for the entire area at this point, there is still the chance for a little bit of a wintry mix over the mountains. Any snow accumulation should be minimal.

After a few showers Saturday morning, sunshine returns for the afternoon and lingers through Monday.

Have a great day!

Victoria Cavaliere

Meteorologist

News Channel 11

Office: 423-434-4540

Email: vcavaliere@wjhl.com

https://twitter.com/VictoriaWJHL

https://www.facebook.com/Victoria-Cavaliere-WJHL-470798986625402/