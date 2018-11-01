Weather

Storm Team 11 Forecast - Cloudy overnight with rain moving in Thursday

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 10:02 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 10:02 PM EDT

Storm Team 11 Forecast - Cloudy overnight with rain moving in Thursday

 

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

 

 

Cloudy overnight with a low near 48 to 50 degrees.

 

Thursday will be cloudy and mild with a 50% chance of showers by the late afternoon.  High 70.

 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 70% chance of rain.  The low will be near 56 degrees.

 

Friday will be cloudy and cooler with a 70% chance of rain.  High 63.

 

Have a great Thursday!

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


