Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers tonight and Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee through 2 AM Friday. Winds will be sustained at 15 to 30 mph with gusts to over 40 mph possible.

Cloudy and breezy tonight with a 70% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 54.

Friday will be cloudy and cooler with a 50% chance of rain. High 58.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 40% chance of rain. Low 40.

Saturday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of morning showers. High 56.

