Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers tonight and Friday

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 04:25 PM EDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 04:25 PM EDT

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

 

Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee through 2 AM Friday.  Winds will be sustained at 15 to 30 mph with gusts to over 40 mph possible.

 

Cloudy and breezy tonight with a 70% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.  Low 54.

 

Friday will be cloudy and cooler with a 50% chance of rain.  High 58.

 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 40% chance of rain.  Low 40.

 

Saturday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of morning showers.  High 56.

 

