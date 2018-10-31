Weather

Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds increase for this Halloween night - Rain tomorrow afternoon

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 04:12 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 04:12 PM EDT

Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds increase for this Halloween night - Rain tomorrow afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

 

Trick or Treat Weather - Mild and Dry!

 

Cloudy tonight with a low near 48 to 50 degrees.

 

Thursday will be cloudy and mild with a 50% chance of showers by the late afternoon.  High 70.

 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 70% chance of rain.  The low will be near 56 degrees.

 

Friday will be cloudy and cooler with a 70% chance of rain.  High 63.

 

Have a great night!

 

 

Mark Reynolds
Chief Meteorologist
News Channel 11-ABC Tri-Cities
338 E. Main Street
Johnson City, TN 37601
423-434-4540 Office
423-430-3330 Cell
1517959082164_Email.jpg
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos