Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds increase for this Halloween night - Rain tomorrow afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Trick or Treat Weather - Mild and Dry!

Cloudy tonight with a low near 48 to 50 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and mild with a 50% chance of showers by the late afternoon. High 70.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be near 56 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy and cooler with a 70% chance of rain. High 63.

Have a great night!