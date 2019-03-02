Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds build back in tonight with a soggy Sunday on tap
Saturday, March 2nd 2019 Evening
Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Good Evening!
We managed to see a few breaks of sunshine today but tonight cloud cover returns with a 20% chance for a few scattered showers. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s in the Tri-Cities. Rain is more widespread tomorrow with a 90% rain chance beginning early in the day. There is the opportunity for a few locally heavy downpours tomorrow as well, with rainfall totals likely between a half an inch and an inch. Due to the already saturated ground, we could see some localized flooding tomorrow, especially in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways!
Tomorrow's high is 51 degrees but temperature readings will likely fall throughout the day with rain transitioning to a wintry mix with snow showers late. Snowfall totals are looking light through Monday midday, with the higher elevations in Southwest Virginia/Eastern Kentucky seeing 1-2" of snowfall. 1-2" is also possible along the Tennessee mountains, with lighter snowfall accumulation expected on the North Carolina side. The Tri-Cities is expected to see a trace to up to a half an inch of snow.
This system does leave behind much colder temperatures. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, with lows in the low to mid 20s.
Tuesday and Wednesday are also cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s and morning lows in the teens!
Have a great night!
Victoria Cavaliere
Meteorologist
News Channel 11
Office: 423-434-4540
Email: vcavaliere@wjhl.com
https://twitter.com/VictoriaWJHL
https://www.facebook.com/Victoria-Cavaliere-WJHL-470798986625402/
Previous
Rain continues with a wintry mix east
Next
Rain for the Tri-CIties tonight
More Stories
-
- LATEST: At least 23 people dead, several injured following tornado
- Body discovered in wooded area identified as Tazewell County, VA missing man
- Local United Methodist churches meeting Sunday to discuss recent same-same marriage/LGBTQ vote
- Washington Co. leaders to meet with Gov. Lee this week on possible TCAT campus
- ETSU to face Chattanooga in SoCon quarterfinal on Saturday
- Sullivan Central hosts celebration of life for Sgt. Steve Hinkle
- Airport, fire station in Eufaula, Alabama hit hard with tornado damage, mayor says
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Asheville, troopers searching for vehicle
- Erwin Outdoor Supply opens to the public Sunday
Don't Miss
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man charged with identity theft after having packages delivered to random addresses in Johnson City New
Johnson City Police have charged a man with identity theft after an investigation revealed he was sending packages to random addresses in Johnson City.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11: Winter Cold is Back
Winter cold weather is here to stay for the next several days.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Areas of light snow through Monday morning, Otherwise getting colder
There will be areas of light snow through Monday morning. Otherwise, the main story will be that it's getting colder.Read More »
-
Lady Vols Roll Past Ole Miss, 81-56
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Lady Vols closed out the regular season with a commanding victory over Ole Miss, winning 81-56 on 51.8-percent shooting on Sunday at the Pavilion at Ole Miss. Tennessee (18-11, 7-9 SEC) was led in scoring by Meme Jackson, who hit five threes in route to 20 points while tying her season high of six assists. Rennia Davis and Cheridene Green also were in double figures for UT with 13 and 11, respectively. Evina Westbrook narrowly missed a double-double, tallying nine...Read More »
-
Body discovered in wooded area identified as Tazewell County, VA missing man
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- Sunday evening officials with the Tazewell County, Virginia Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of a man found in a wooded area at Stoney Ridge.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Rain turning to light wintry mix and snow through Monday morning
Rain will turn to a light wintry mix and snow through Monday morning.Read More »