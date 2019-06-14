Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear skies and chilly overnight – Beautiful Friday!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Clear skies and chilly tonight with a low near 45 degrees. The record low for Friday morning is 43 degrees set in 1938.
Friday will be sunny, breezy and mild with a high near 75.
Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 48 degrees.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance of a few showers across southeast Kentucky and some of our northern counties in southwest Virginia. The high will be near 83 degrees.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday with a high near 84 degrees.
Have a great Friday!
