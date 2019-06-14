Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear skies and chilly overnight – Beautiful Friday!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Clear skies and chilly tonight with a low near 45 degrees.  The record low for Friday morning is 43 degrees set in 1938.

Friday will be sunny, breezy and mild with a high near 75.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 48 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance of a few showers across southeast Kentucky and some of our northern counties in southwest Virginia.  The high will be near 83 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday with a high near 84 degrees.

Have a great Friday!
 

Mark Reynolds
Chief Meteorologist
News Channel 11-ABC Tri-Cities
338 E. Main Street
Johnson City, TN 37601
423-434-4540 Office
423-430-3330 Cell
