Storm Team 11: Fantastic Friday Weather

What a beautiful Friday finish with abundant sunshine and mild conditions. The day will transition from a chilly morning to a mild afternoon with mid to upper 70's in the Tri-Cities, upper 60's in the mountains.

A south wind returns which brings back the warmer weather along with an increase in humidity. Saturday will be sunny and dry, while a storm threat returns Sunday evening with the chance for showers and storms.

While the summer season officially kicks off late next week, our weather conditions will return to summer-like early next week. Expect a good chance for daily scattered showers and storms during the late day hours.

