Storm Team 11: Developing Showers and Storms

Rain threat is increasing through the morning into midday with developing showers and storms. There is the potential for a few strong storms mid-morning into midday. A break in the rain during the mid afternoon hours will allow the atmosphere to become increasingly unstable. Will have to keep an eye on upstream storm activity later this evening into tonight as some of these storms could be strong to severe.

There is a slight risk of storms today and tonight, with the first chance around midday, but an even better chance for strong to severe storms comes later this evening into tonight.

A low pressure system will bring in a widespread chance for showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Rain is not expected all day, but there will be rain likely at times over the weekend. Heavy rain potential grows into the weekend as well, with the Blue Ridge Mountains of E TN and western N.C the best areas for heavy rain and possible flooding.

