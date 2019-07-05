Storm Team 11: Continued Hot and Humid with a Few Scattered Storms

STORM TEAM 11

Friday

The summer heat and humidity continues today with temperatures soaring to near 90 again today. Showers and storms will initially develop over the Blue Ridge Mountains early this afternoon, with a few scattered showers and storms developing in and around the Tri-Cities during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Rest of the Weekend

A cool front will be approaching the region which will help to enhance our rain and storm threat the rest of the weekend. This does not mean a washout, but it does mean a better chance for scattered showers and storms during those afternoon and evening hours. Sunday is looking like the wettest day of the weekend with rain and storms becoming more likely.

A great way to track those summer showers and storms and more importantly stay weather aware is by downloading our WJHL Radar App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf