Storm Team 11: Breezy and Warm Today, Perfect Halloween Weather

A very warm weather set-up is expected today thanks to a breezy southwest wind and sunshine that will give those temperatures an extra boost this afternoon. This will be a perfect set-up for those Trick-or-Treaters this evening with temperatures in the upper 60's.

Get ready for fall-like weather changes, with rain moving in late Thursday into Friday followed by cooler conditions.

TODAY

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm with low 70's Tri-Cities, low to mid 60's in the mountains.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the low to mid 50's.

