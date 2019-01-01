Pal's Photo in a Flash winner January 1st
TRI-CITIES TN/VA (WJHL) - Congratulations Amber Conner, you are our Pal's Photo in a Flash winner for Tuesday, January 1st!
We select our winners each day and feature the winning photos on News Channel 11 at 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Enter our Pal’s Photo in a Flash contest by emailing your best photo to wininaflash@wjhl.com, please include your first and last name.
If your photo is featured in our newscasts, simply stop by to pick up your FREE coffee mug Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
If you were a Pal’s Photo in a Flash winner since January 1, 2017, you can stop by the station or call 423-926-2151 to arrange to pick up your mug.
If you live quite a distance from our studios, be sure to call the above number so that we can make arrangements for you.
