Hot and Humid, Isolated Storm Threat

STORM TEAM 11

Friday Forecast

A beautiful summer weather pattern continues as we enjoy plenty of sunshine through the day. The heating of the day will generate extra lift over the mountains leading to the development of a few showers and storms. Some of those storms will drift in or near the Tri-Cities late this afternoon and evening, but very spotty in nature. Most of the rain will fizzle after sunset.

Weekend Outlook

A persistent weather pattern means little change in the weather conditions, with abundant sunshine and only a few showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. Our rain threat may increase some early next week, but overall the weekend is looking good.

Next Week

Our rain threat may increase some early next week with a better set-up for late day storms. Later next week with an early look into July 4th shows a better chance for storms with an incoming storm system. Timing and intensity may change, but a more favorable set-up is expected for scattered storms.

WJHL Weather App

