Hot and Humid, Isolated Showers

Thursday Forecast
A seasonable summer weather pattern continues today with plenty of morning sunshine followed by an increasingly hot and humid afternoon with some isolated showers primarily over the higher elevations.
Weekend Outlook
No surprises with plenty of summer heat and humidity along with mainly an isolated storm threat during the late afternoon and evening hours. High pressure will remain our dominant weather maker into early next week.
