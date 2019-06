Storm Team 11 Forecast:

There is a 30 percent chance of storms through the early evening hours. Otherwise, some clouds with a low of 64.

Partly cloudy with a few storms Saturday. Rain chances are at 30 percent mainly for the afternoon. High: 89



As we go into Sunday we will keep a 30 percent chance of scattered storms. High: 86

As we head into Monday we could see a few less storms with the possibility of an increase in scattered as we get closer to Independence Day.