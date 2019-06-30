Storm Team 11 Weather: Hot with a slight chance of rain Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



We will keep some storms around through 8 or 9 p.m. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out in a few spots containing gusty winds and/or small hail along with heavy rain and lightning. If we see enough clearing overnight, there could be patchy fog toward morning. Low: 65

Partly sunny Monday with a slight 20% chance of rain. It looks like this will be one of the driest days of the week. It will still be hot. High: 88

Hot with scattered storms Tuesday mainly due to the heat and humidity. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 90

As of now, we have a 50 to 60% chance of rain and storms for the middle and latter part of the week. This includes Independence Day on Thursday. Rain could come through at any time of the day. Stay tuned as we continue to fine-tune the forecast!

