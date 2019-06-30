Storm Team 11 Weather: Hot again Sunday with widely scattered storms

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Good evening!



There will be partly cloudy skies overnight with some patchy fog late, especially if you had rain Saturday. Low: 65

Sun and clouds for Sunday will give way to a 30 percent chance of storms mainly during the afternoon. A weak disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere means any storms that do pop up should move from northwest to southeast. High: 88

Partly cloudy skies Sunday night. Low: 65

We’re expecting partly sunny conditions Monday with a 20 percent chance of rain. High: 88

It appears our hottest day will be Tuesday with highs possibly in the low 90s and a few storms. The pattern is hinting at the possibility of a little better chance of scattered storms for mid to late week, including Independence Day. Stay tuned as we continue to fine-tune the forecast!