Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good morning!

There is a 30% chance of seeing a scattered shower or storm this afternoon. High: 88

Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 65

Monday will be another summer-like day with a highs in the upper 80s and a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or storm.

Warm temperatures and afternoon rain chances continue for the rest of next week with rain chances slightly picking up on the Fourth of July.