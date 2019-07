Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s this afternoon. There is a 20% chance of seeing a scattered shower or storm later this afternoon.

Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with a low near 66 degrees.

Sunday another hot day with a temperature near 89. There is a 30% chance for afternoon storms.

Going into your next work week, this typical summer time pattern will continue with warm temperatures and afternoon rain chances. The Fourth of July will be a warm one with afternoon rain chances.