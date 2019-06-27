Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot with a few storms Friday

Storm Team 11 Forecast

Good evening!

Any scattered showers or storms this evening will start to diminish as we had into the overnight hours. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low: 64

Tomorrow expect another hot day with a 30% chance of seeing a scattered shower or thunderstorm, otherwise partly cloudy skies. High: 87 Low:64

Saturday we will see more scattered shower and storms with a 30% chance. High: 87

This summer like pattern will continue for Sunday with warm temperatures and afternoon showers and storms.