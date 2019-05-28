Ask Storm Team 11

Today’s question from David Bennett is this: where does the wind come from?

First, the sun is the source of all weather. Without it, there would be no wind. As the sun heats the air, air rises and sinks dependent on surface pressure. The difference in high and low pressure is the main driver in wind. Stronger low pressure systems create strong winds.

With temperature differences typically greatest in the winter, this change in pressure results in stronger winds during the colder months of the year, while the opposite in true in the summer, typically less wind.