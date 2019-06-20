Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Elizabethton
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Top Stories
Kingsport police ask for help in finding missing woman
Top Stories
Ballad Health restricts protester Dani Cook’s access to HVMC; cites ‘disruptive’ behavior
Warriors’ Path State Park releases ‘Summer In The Park’ activities schedule
Holston Army Ammunition to test explosives in Kingsport today
Skydivers looking to break Tennessee record for formation fall in Greeneville
Weather
Weather Alerts
7-day forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Map Center
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Sports
Local sports
Coach’s Corner
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Video
CBSN Live Stream
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Health Corner
Beltone
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Community
Contests
Community Heroes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
UPDATE: Police arrest 3 at Kingsport trailer park after receiving gang member tip
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Ballad Health restricts protester Dani Cook’s access to HVMC; cites ‘disruptive’ behavior
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WJHL live at noon
Weather
Today's Forecast
Hot and Humid, Isolated Storm Threat
More Forecast
Johnson City, TN Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Friday
85°
/
65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
20%
85°
65°
Saturday
87°
/
67°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms
40%
87°
67°
Sunday
86°
/
67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°
67°
Monday
89°
/
66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°
66°
Tuesday
91°
/
69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
20%
91°
69°
Wednesday
89°
/
68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°
68°
Thursday
88°
/
68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°
68°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
86°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°
82°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°
84°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
84°
85°
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
85°
85°
5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
85°
83°
6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°
81°
7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°
79°
8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°
75°
9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°
73°
10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°
71°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
71°
70°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°
68°
1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°
67°
2 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
67°
67°
3 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
67°
66°
4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
66°
66°
5 AM
Clear
7%
66°
66°
6 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
66°
67°
7 AM
Sunny
7%
67°
71°
8 AM
Sunny
11%
71°
74°
9 AM
Sunny
9%
74°
78°
10 AM
Sunny
6%
78°
81°
11 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
81°
84°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°
Animated Map
Map Center
WJHL Weather Team
A Twitter List by WJHL11
Don't Miss
Gay Whitt: 60+ years of teaching more than just dance lessons
The Happiness Company: Changing the world one smile at a time
Ridgewood Barbecue: The family and history behind the legendary BBQ joint
More Don't Miss