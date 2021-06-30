Welcome to Watauga Orthopaedics

Excellence, Experience, & Expertise in the Tri-Cities Since 1950

Watauga Orthopaedics has provided personalized and advanced orthopedic care for adults and children throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia since 1950. With clinic locations in Bristol, Johnson City, and Kingsport – high quality, lower-cost, orthopedic services are easily accessible throughout the region.

Our multi-specialty team delivers expert treatment in hip, knee, foot, ankle, hand, shoulder, and spine conditions. At Watauga Orthopaedics, we provide a full range of superior orthopedic services including; general orthopedics, sports medicine, joint replacement, orthopedic surgery, fracture and trauma care, work-related injuries, physical therapy, and onsite diagnostics.

Our commitment to the health and wellness of student athletes all across the region is evident through our sports medicine program where we proudly serve as team physicians for many area high school and college athletic programs.

When you or your family need expert orthopedic care – visit www.wataugaortho.com or contact our office to schedule to appointment. We also offer Walk-In Clinics in all three locations for same-day treatment of acute injuries from 8 am to 8 pm, Monday through Friday and in Johnson City from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday. And when our clinics are closed, utilize the new Virtual Clinic for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries, available nights and weekends by using a computer or mobile device from any location.

For unsurpassed care from the most capable and respected orthopedic team in the Tri-Cities area, schedule an appointment online or give us call at (423) 282-9011.

Locations and Phone Number

Phone: (423) 282-9011

Johnson City

Address:

2410 Susannah Street Johnson City, TN 37601

Conveniently located off Princeton Road behind the old North Side Hospital.

Kingsport

Address:

875 Larry Neil Way Kingsport, TN 37660

Conveniently located across the street from HMG Medical Plaza.

Bristol

Address:

340 Steeles Road Bristol, TN 37620

We are conveniently located on the BRMC campus.

Office Hours, Walk-In Clinic Hours, Virtual Clinic Hours

Johnson City Orthopaedics Office

Scheduled Appointments: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Walk In Clinic: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Kingsport Orthopaedics Office

Scheduled Appointments: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Walk-In Clinic: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Bristol Orthopaedics Office

Scheduled Appointments: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Walk-In Clinic: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Virtual Clinic for Nights and Weekends

Monday- Friday 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Visit www.wataugaortho.com to schedule a Virtual Clinic visit using your computer or mobile device from any location.

After Hours, Urgent Care

If you have an urgent medical need and need to talk to our doctors after our regular hours, please call Watauga Orthopaedics at (423) 282-9011. A doctor is on-call 24 hours a day. Your call will be returned promptly.

Book Your Appointment Online

Click the link below to be redirected to the Watauga Orthopaedics Doctors page to select a Doctor and book your appointment today.

https://www.wataugaortho.com/MeetOurDoctors