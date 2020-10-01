News Channel 11 to stream U.S. Senate debate in Virginia October 3 on WJHL.com

(WJHL/NEXSTAR)- Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. announced Thursday that it will air an exclusive statewide telecast of a debate between the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the United States Senate from Virginia, incumbent Senator Mark Warner (D) and challenger Daniel Gade, Ph.D., (R).

The “Norfolk State University Virginia Senate Debate” will take place on Saturday, October 3, at 5 p.m. ET, at Norfolk State University in Norfolk, VA.

The debate will be streamed live on WJHL.com and Nexstar stations across Virginia.

Nexstar is partnering with Norfolk State University and its Center for African American Public Policy (CAAmPP), The Virginia Bar Association, and Visit Norfolk to host the debate. The debate will be moderated by WAVY-TV 10’s News anchors, Anita Blanton and Regina Mobley, an alumna of Norfolk State University. The candidates will be asked for their views on racial disparities and inequities in education, healthcare, economic mobility, and the criminal justice system. In addition to taking questions from the moderators, the candidates will respond to questions from NSU’s debate partners, including NSU students, faculty, and the Virginia Bar Association, regarding issues that impact their local communities.