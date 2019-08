The native of Cranbury, New Jersey rung up seven batters and gave up zero runs in Elizabethton's 4-2 win

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) The Twins starting pitcher Ben Gross struck out seven batters, while giving up zero runs on two hits in five innings of work during Elizabethton’s 4-2 triumph over Danville on Saturday at Joe O’Brien Stadium.

The Twins aim for the sweep on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.