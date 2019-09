BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WJHL) - Elizabethton city leaders are determined to bring the ultimate rafting, kayaking, and fishing destination to our region. They call it 'Surf Betsy.' It would be the first official white water park in Tennessee.

Elizabethton City Council members unanimously approved the creation of a 'Surf Betsy task force.' The group recently traveled to the Nantahala Outdoor Center in Bryson City, North Carolina to research the kind of white water park they hope to create on the Watauga River.