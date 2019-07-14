Punk Flea Market coming to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL)- Johnson City just had their first ever Punk Flea Market Saturday.

Events like this one have been held in Knoxville and Asheville. Now, you can add Johnson City to the mix.

The JC Punk Flea and Farmer’s Market was held right outside of Backdoor Records from 11 AM to 5 PM on Saturday.

There were about twenty vendors at the event selling items like clothing, jewelry, and art.

Event organizers say they hope this can bring more light to the businesses on West Walnut Street.

“I know there are a lot of people who are really creative here who have lots of good gifts to share and lots of good taste in clothes, and music, and all that. So I just thought I wanted to give everybody a place to get together and sell their things and make money once a month. So we’ll be here every second Saturday,” said event organizer Nikki Bang.

Bang says they hope in the future they can grow the event with live music and food vendors.

You can find more information on their Facebook page here.