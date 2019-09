SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Sullivan County sheriff's deputy who was shot last Saturday has died.

Sergeant Steve Hinkle had been in serious condition since he was taken to the hospital after he was shot while responding to a call Saturday morning at 3606 Highway 11W near Blountville.

A procession of law enforcement agencies and emergency vehicles transported the body of the slain Sullivan County deputy from Bristol to Johnson City.

The following is a statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office: