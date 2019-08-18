Power restored to BAE Systems in Kingsport following ‘circuit failure’ on Sunday

UPDATE: We’re told power has been fully restored to BAE Systems following a circuit failure earlier in the day. It will be the middle of the night before the entire plant is back up and running.

ORIGINAL STORY:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Power is being restored to BAE Systems in Kingsport following a circuit failure in the power building on Sunday, Holston Army Ammunition spokesperson Justine Barati said.

In an abundance of caution, the Kingsport Fire Department responded.

We’re told there was no fire. No one was injured.

Barati said the entire plant is without power, but it’s currently being restored.

We’re told there’s no risk to the community.