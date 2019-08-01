New virtual reality class at Elizabethton High School aims to inspire

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – When Elizabethton High School students return to class next week – they’ll have a new tool at their fingertips.

Elizabethton High School is using virtual and augmented reality to teach their students how to perform on the cutting edge.

“If you put on a headset today, you’re going to be part of 5% of the population of the planet that’s even had a headset on yet,” Lobaki President and CEO Vince Jordan said.

His company aims to train young people how to develop through the VR platform.

“It’s a lot like making a film when you make a VR experience. There’s set design, there’s character design, animation, lighting and sounds, and so they learn how to do all that,” Jordan said.

It’s a class for more than virtual reality students.

“We want like our arts students to be involved. It’s not just coding. We want our theater kids to be involved. We want everybody to kind of, those different subjects to figure out their own way to create,” Maggie Donnellan with Elizabethton High School said.

Jordan also looks forward to having teachers build virtual reality experiences into their lesson plans.

“I’m going through the things that I would love to use in my classroom because I thought man if I had this instead of a picture or this instead of a description, this would just change everything for the student,” Teacher Alex Campbell said.

This 15 station Virtual Reality Class will be taught by teacher Jason Clevinger.

“They see the freedom that they’re given here to create their own path, and it’s up to us to give them the right tools to get there,” Clevinger said.

The program was all made possible through grant funding for being an XQ super school.

Students will be able to start trying out the new technology starting next week when school starts on August 8.