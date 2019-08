Program Director Rachel Wheeler and Marketing Director Kayla Tucker, with the Appalachian RC&D Council, join the show to talk about National Farmers Market Week and the upcoming Appalachian Fusion Farm to Table Dinner! This event takes place on Sunday, September 8th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at the Kingsport Farmers Market.

For more, visit the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council’s website.