Mountain Home VA Hosts Town Hall for Veterans

Johnson City, TENN. (WJHL)- The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center staff updated veterans and community members on upcoming projects, including a new expansion. They also gave an update on improved wait times for veterans’ services.

It was also a chance for veterans to learn more about resources and receive an update on the center’s ongoing projects.



“Right now we have a brand new signage project that’s going on in the hospital so we can help patients and families find their way to their appointments quicker and easier, ” said Coleen Noe, the center’s associate director.

However, wait times and compensation are still on top of veteran’s minds.

James Walser is a retired military veteran and he says that “…it perceives to be improving the health coverage part of it, but on the compensation part of it, that’s still lagging.”

He recently moved to the Tri-Cities from Arizona. He says that the Quillen Medical Center has exceeded his expectations.

“In my case the health part of it here has been great. I don’t have a concern there, when I was in Arizona I did” said Walser.

VA officials said that Quillen is well under the average for currently enrolled and new patients across several categories. They say it is partially because of the MISSION Act.



“Under the MISSION Act, if we can’t see you in 28 days, in this instance 42 days, you’re given the option to be able to use the MISSION Act” said center director Dean Borsos.

The center’s expansion was another exciting topic for veterans.

“We are setting up a Da Vinci robot to do urology and gynecology appointments for patients, we have construction projects to expand radiology, radiation oncology and to include a new clinic in the Mountain City area” said Noe.

Another change that’s coming for the center are plans for it to be a completely smoke free campus by October 1st.

