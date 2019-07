KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - It was a day two years in the making - move-in day at 'The Blake,' Kingsport's new luxury senior living community. Today an excited staff welcomed the first of what will eventually be 130 residents in the $21 million building.

"We're trying to be different here," said Cindy Lemons, activities director for The Blake. "We want this to be the best place they've ever been, and for them to be so excited."