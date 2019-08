Kingsport racks up seven runs in the sixth inning during its 9-2 victory over Bluefield

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) The Mets defense held down the fort for the first half of Saturday’s showdown against the Blue Jays with the bats exploiting the pitchers in the sixth during Kingsport’s 9-2 victory at Hunter Wright Stadium.

This series wraps up on Sunday at 4 p.m.