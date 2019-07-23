UPDATE: Man accused of kidnapping woman in Bristol, TN assigned public defender, rescheduled for July 30

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Steve Collins, a Bristol, Tennesse man who allegedly kidnapped a woman appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Collins was assigned a public defender and his next appearance was scheduled for July 30 at 9:00 a.m.

Stay with News Channel 11 for updates on this story on-air and online.

PREVIOUS STORY———————————————————————————-

A Bristol, Tennessee man accused of kidnapping a woman is expected to be in court today.

PREVIOUS STORY: Court documents reveal woman jumped from apartment window to escape kidnapping in Bristol

60-year-old Steve Collins is facing multiple charges, including aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault after he allegedly illegally held a woman in his apartment on Lynwood Street.

According to court documents, the victim was selling products door-to-door and had an appointment with Collins.

She says when she arrived at his home, Collins put a knife to her throat and choked her.

She says Collins handcuffed her, tied her feet and hands and gagged her.

She says she was then forced to jump out of a window to escape when Collins went to hide the bike she had ridden to his apartment.

After escaping, she was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for her injuries.

Collins was apprehended by police after a car chase that ended in a crash in Virginia.

He is expected to be in court at around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

You can find updates on-air and on our News Channel 11 app.