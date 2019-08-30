Overmountain Men celebrated at historical program in Elizabethon
Kingsport Fire Dept. hosting Child Passenger Seat Checkpoint on Monday
Blocks intended to prevent homeless from sleeping on Kingsport benches spark controversy
Lee County Hospital Authority meeting Monday to discuss reopening of hospital
Tazewell Co. woman airlifted to hospital after jumping from overpass
More than 200 served in Lee County, VA RAM Clinic
Man charged with killing mother in Carter Co. expected in court
Tournament recognizes life of tennis pro Pete Zannis
Lee Youth Football Program honors child battling cancer
Bristol, TN crash under investigation
Science Hill athlete donates player of the year scholarship to "Girls on the Run"
YouTube famous 'Kitten Lady' speaks at Kitty Conference in Blountville