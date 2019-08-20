1  of  2
Breaking News
Authorities in standoff with wanted man in Erwin UPDATE: No students injured in hit-and-run crash involving Elizabethton school bus
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5:30

High School standout Sydney Fleming plays soccer with prosthetic leg, knows no limits

Video

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our third edition of News Channel 11’s new digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Sports Director Kenny Hawkins headed to Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport.

The fact that Sydney Fleming has a prosthetic leg doesn’t stop her from playing multiple sports, including soccer at Dobyns-Bennett.

Sydney’s coach, Tony Weaver, described Sydney as a “leader” going on to say, “when we are doing our running, believe it or not, she is out front, and so that to me says a lot about her character. For me, character means more than anything soccer ability, and Sydney has got a ton of character. I love having her on our team.”

You can learn more about our latest High School Standout, Sydney Fleming, in the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss