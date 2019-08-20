High School standout Sydney Fleming plays soccer with prosthetic leg, knows no limits

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our third edition of News Channel 11’s new digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Sports Director Kenny Hawkins headed to Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport.

The fact that Sydney Fleming has a prosthetic leg doesn’t stop her from playing multiple sports, including soccer at Dobyns-Bennett.

Sydney’s coach, Tony Weaver, described Sydney as a “leader” going on to say, “when we are doing our running, believe it or not, she is out front, and so that to me says a lot about her character. For me, character means more than anything soccer ability, and Sydney has got a ton of character. I love having her on our team.”

You can learn more about our latest High School Standout, Sydney Fleming, in the video above.