Gate City woman retires after over 6 decades at McGee Grocery

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia community is celebrating a rare achievement.

An 87-year-old woman just retired after an impressive 68 years of service at McGee Grocery in the Yuma community of Gate City, Virginia.

News Channel 11’s Chief Photographer Phillip Murrell learned why after more than six decades at work, Margaret Davis will be missed by her co-workers and friends.

Virginia Delegate Terry Kilgore offered Margaret Davis a commendation for her 68 years of service.

Congratulations Margaret!